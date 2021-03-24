New York State launches free citizen public health training program

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of a free, online Citizen Public Health Training Course for New Yorkers to learn about preparedness for and prevention of public health emergencies from top public health experts.

This innovative course, delivered by the New York State Department of Health in partnership with Cornell University and supported by the State University of New York, will prepare and equip New Yorkers to become NYS Citizen Public Health Leaders and build an informed network of community health leaders across the state. Participants will learn about COVID-19, public health emergency preparedness and response, and other public health issues while gaining insight into information and resources that will benefit their communities. More information on the Citizen Public Health Training Program, including how to register to become a NYS Citizen Public Health Leader.

“When our state was ambushed by COVID-19, New Yorkers rose to the occasion, supported each other and worked together to stop the spread,” Governor Cuomo said. “Following the facts and the science has played a critical role in keeping the infection and hospitalization rates down across the state. Moving forward, it is critical that we are equipped with the tools and knowledge we need to protect ourselves, our families and our communities not just against COVID, but also against other public health emergencies that may arise in the future. The innovative Citizen Public Health Training Program will empower New Yorkers to become Public Health Leaders in the fight to defeat COVID once and for all and help us build a more resilient New York for the future.”

This training, developed by Cornell University’s Master of Public Health Program and delivered through eCornell, is a four-part online training program to equip New Yorkers with expertise and tools to help build and support community-led initiatives surrounding prevention, detection, and response in the event of public health emergencies. Upon completion of the training, participants will be designated a “NYS Citizen Public Health Leader” and will be informed about how they can volunteer in support of their local public health operations – especially during emergencies – as well as how to find, use and share verified information about public health matters from reliable sources.

This program was first announced as part of the Governor’s 2021 State of the State proposal. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, New Yorkers were asked to do their part to fight a virus in ways they had never done before. Everyone was given a crash course in virology, learning to properly wash their hands, sanitize their homes and businesses, and safely care for their family and neighbors. Thousands of New Yorkers signed up and were trained to be contract tracers, helping to track and mitigate the spread of the virus. When other states needed help, these New Yorkers heeded the call and brought their new public health skills to the rest of the country. This new training will help New Yorkers gain the tools to protect themselves, their families, and others against future health emergencies.

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, “We are calling on New Yorkers in every neighborhood and community in the state to become trained Citizen Public Health Leaders to help their community prepare for and respond to public health issues and build the knowledge to mobilize against the current crisis and beyond.”

Cornell University President, Martha Pollack, Ph.D. said, “Cornell University is proud to partner with New York State to deliver this public health training to educate individuals across the state to inform and support their families and their respective communities. We thank Governor Cuomo for his partnership in launching this training program, which we know will have a meaningful impact on the lives of New Yorkers across the state.”

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, “At every turn of this COVID crisis, everyday New Yorkers have stepped up to play a pivotal role in slowing the spread of coronavirus and keeping their communities safe. And while there’s light at the end of the tunnel, this pandemic is not over. Continued education, vigilance, and leadership will be crucial in the months to come. SUNY is proud to partner with Cornell University, and to lend the expertise of our public health experts so more citizens can become Public Health Leaders armed with the knowledge to tamp down this virus—and any others that follow.”

Cornell University Provost, Michael Kotlikoff, V.M.D., Ph.D. said, “This program is a unique opportunity to make Cornell educators accessible to all New Yorkers, allowing them to learn about critical public health information that can help protect their families and their communities from COVID-19, promote and support their health and wellbeing, and be better prepared for future public health emergencies. We are proud to partner with Governor Cuomo and New York State to make this important program a reality and we look forward to seeing its success.”

SUNY Provost-in-Charge F. Shadi Shahedipour-Sandvik said, “The Citizen Public Health Training Program will empower New Yorkers to do what we do best—rise up to the occasion to help protect one another. And to that end, we are proud to lend the expertise of our outstanding public health professionals within SUNY’s research and faculty ranks, and to partner with Cornell University on this critical educational opportunity.”

Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Cornell University, Lorin D. Warnick, V.M.D., Ph.D., said, “Throughout this entire pandemic we have relied on the trusted voices of scientists and public health experts to learn about and beat back the virus. The Citizen Public Health Training Program will be available to all New Yorkers, allowing them to learn from Cornell’s top educators and become public health leaders for their own communities and beyond. This innovative new program would not be possible without our partnership with New York State, and I thank Governor Cuomo for empowering New Yorkers to help defeat COVID once and for all.”