New York State lawmakers outline priorities for 2021 legislative session

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State lawmakers return to the Capitol Wednesday to kick off the 2021 Legislative Session. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have laid out their plans for the session that’s ahead.
Wednesday’s session will be livestreamed at noon.
Progressive advocates and lawmakers have their sights set on legalizing marijuana and eliminating parole and probation fees, while Republican leaders say helping small businesses is at the top of their agenda.
Now that Democrats will hold supermajorities in both of New York State’s legislative chambers, progressive members and advocates are calling for the passage of a “Justice Roadmap,” which supports issues like raising the age of juvenile delinquency, elder parole, sentencing reform, and ending forced labor in prison.
Senate Republicans are calling their vision for the session “Reset New York.” Their plan includes proposals that prioritize restarting local economies by safely reopening small businesses and investing in infrastructure, as well as taking on what they say is a state government “culture of overspending” to restore fiscal responsibility.
