New York State lawmakers pass eviction moratorium; extends to August 31

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Senate and Assembly have passed legislation that extends the COVID-19 emergency eviction moratorium. The bill protects tenants and small business owners from being evicted under certain circumstances.

The extension will now go until August 31 and the bill is headed to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s desk for his signature. It gives renters and landlords time to apply for a new rental assistance program. It’s called the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

New York State is making $2.4 billion available to help eligible households who are unable to pay rent and utilities due to the pandemic. The application process is expected to open at some point this month.