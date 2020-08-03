New York State Legislature begins COVID-19 hearings Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning on Monday, the New York State Senate and Assembly will be holding joint legislative hearings on the impact of COVID-19, including in nursing facilities.
On Monday, August 3 and 10, state lawmakers will discuss the rate of coronavirus infections and the number of deaths in residential health care facilities. The two-day hearing is one of seven like it. The other hearings include the impact on higher education, and the infection rates and deaths in hospitals.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- News on the Go: 8/3/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 8/3/20
- Champions: 8/3/20
- The List: 8/3/20
- TechBytes: 8/3/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App