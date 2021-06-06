New York State mask guidance in schools to change Monday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State is changing mask guidance in school districts beginning Monday, no longer requiring them inside or outside.

It is up to individual schools to determine if masks will be required or not. Baldwinsville and East Syracuse Minoa both tell NewsChannel 9 that time is needed before lifting the requirement.

ESM Superintendent Donna Desiato and other Onondaga County schools superintendents are looking for guidance from the County Health Commissioner on whether to continue the current mask policy when given the option.

“I have to trust that our families, our teachers, our staff, our families, our community,” said Desiato. “I hope that they’re going to want to do what’s in the best interest of health and safety of all and what’s it going to look like on Monday? We’re going to have to think long and hard about.”

For unvaccinated staff and students, mask wearing is still highly recommended.