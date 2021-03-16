New York State moving closer to legalizing recreational marijuana

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says an agreement is near for passing legalized recreational marijuana in New York State.

Stewart-Cousins says they’re extremely close to getting it passed through the Assembly. The biggest barrier is impaired driving. She says legalizing marijuana will have a large impact on the criminal justice system.

“It’s no secret at this point how desperately Black and brown communities have been by the disproportionate arrests and incarcerations of people with marijuana, so we know it will have a criminal justice aspect,” Stewart-Cousins said.

She says communities will see an economic benefit to legalizing marijuana.