New York State now allowing large arenas to reopen

(WSYR-TV) — Starting on Tuesday, large arenas and stadiums can open their doors to fans.
Each venue needs to submit a plan and have it approved by the New York State Department of Health.
Only 10% capacity for arenas of 10,000 or more is allowed. For the fans, a negative PCR COVID-19 test is required within 72 hours of the event. Also, mandatory seating is a must.
Syracuse University will first open The Dome to a small group of students and, eventually, more fans from the community.
