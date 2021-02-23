New York State now allowing large arenas to reopen

FILE – This Sept. 21, 2015, file photo, shows The Carrier Dome at Syracuse University in Syracuse, N.Y. The Carrier Dome at Syracuse University hosted its first football game 40 years ago this week, and it’s undergoing a major upgrade as the football season opener looms. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Starting on Tuesday, large arenas and stadiums can open their doors to fans.

Each venue needs to submit a plan and have it approved by the New York State Department of Health.

Only 10% capacity for arenas of 10,000 or more is allowed. For the fans, a negative PCR COVID-19 test is required within 72 hours of the event. Also, mandatory seating is a must.

Syracuse University will first open The Dome to a small group of students and, eventually, more fans from the community.