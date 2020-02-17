New York State offering fee-free weekend for out-of-state snowmobilers

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State is looking to boost winter tourism and is now offering a no-fee weekend for out-of-state snowmobilers.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that fees will be waived on March 14 and 15 for Canadian and other out-of-state visitors with registered, insured vehicles.
The New York State Snowmobile Association said a lack of snow has made it tough to get enough trails ready this season.
The state’s committed more than $4 million for trail maintenance across the state.
