NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation is looking for individuals to fill their open positions.

According to the office, they are seeking applicants for a range of permanent year-round and seasonal positions at State Parks and Historic Sites across New York. The various positions offer an opportunity to support a premier network of parks, campgrounds, historic sites, hiking trails, swimming beaches and pools, marinas, golf courses, museums, and nature centers.

The positions are available throughout the over 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches, and more the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees.

Specifically, New York State Parks has a crucial need for lifeguards at its pools and beaches. Lifeguards must meet certain eligibility criteria, which include successfully completing the qualifying procedure before being hired.

More information about the employment opportunities can be found on the office’s website.