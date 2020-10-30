New York State Police investigating possible consumer product tampering after nails found in packaged candy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a possible consumer product tampering involving packaged candy from a Walmart.

New York State Police were made aware of the complaint on Thursday, Oct. 29.

After investigating, they found that two small needle-sized nails were reportedly found inside of two individually wrapped Almond Joy bite-size candy bars.

The candy bars were purchased from the Watertown Walmart approximately two weeks ago, according to police.

New York State Police said that this should serve as a reminder to parents. They said to please exercise caution before allowing children to eat any candy on Halloween weekend.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact New York State Police at 315-366-6000 and reference case #9900524.

