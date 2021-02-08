New York State Police investigating rollover crash involving a tanker truck in Oneida County

(New York State Police)

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a rollover crash involving a tanker truck in Oneida County.

On Monday around 9:15 a.m., a 2010 Freightliner tanker trunk was traveling west on Starr Hill Road in the Town of Steuben when the driver, Jared Moon, 32, failed to follow a slight right curve in the roadway.

The vehicle’s passenger-side tires exited the paved portion of the roadway, causing the tanker to lose control and hit a large tree.

The tanker then rolled over onto the driver’s side, according to police.

(New York State Police)

Moon was pinned inside the vehicle and was extricated by the Remsen and Western Fire Departments. He was taken by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital with internal injuries.

As of Monday night, there is no word on his condition.

