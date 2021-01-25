New York State Police investigating snowmobile crash in Sylvan Beach

SYLVAN BEACH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash in Sylvan Beach.

On Jan. 23 around 5:45 p.m., New York State Police responded to 1804 Vienna Road in the Village of Sylvan Beach for a snowmobile crash.

The investigation found that a 2009 Subaru Forrester, operated by James Tyler, 35, of Blossvale, was driving southbound on Vienna Road when a snowmobile driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

That snowmobile was a 1995 Ski-Doo operated by Brian Hatton, 30, of Sylvan Beach. When Hatton failed to stop at the stop sign, he hit Tyler’s vehicle’s passenger side.

Hatton was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and hit his head. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police said that Tyler was tested and showed no signs of any alcohol or drug impairment.