New York State ranked fourth most fun state nationwide

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As summer months are fast approaching, New York State may be one of the top options for some summertime fun.

The report led by personal finance website WalletHub, 2021’s Most Fun States in America, determined that New York State is one of the “Most Fun.” The report compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics, with a data set ranging from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

The report determined that California, Florida, Nevada, New York and Illinois were the top five most fun states nationwide. The least fun state was determined the be West Virginia.

Specific findings for New York are listed below:

Highest restaurants per capita (tied with California, Florida and Texas.)

Most movie theaters per capita (tied with California)

Third most golf courses and country clubs per capita

Most performing arts theaters per capita (tied with California)

Most fitness centers per capita (tied with California)

Seventh highest amusement parks per capita

A full list of rankings is also included in the chart below:

Overall Rank State Total Score Entertainment & Recreation Nightlife 1 California 60.81 1 5 2 Florida 58.09 2 8 3 Nevada 56.24 4 1 4 New York 55.61 3 4 5 Illinois 53.71 5 3 6 Colorado 49.14 6 11 7 Washington 46.99 7 13 8 Texas 46.83 8 12 9 Minnesota 46.82 9 7 10 Pennsylvania 42.47 11 9 11 Oregon 41.39 10 15 12 Louisiana 41.28 18 6 13 Ohio 39.91 17 10 14 Missouri 39.59 14 14 15 Wisconsin 39.53 24 2 16 Arizona 39.04 12 24 17 Maryland 38.49 13 25 18 North Carolina 37.22 15 27 19 Michigan 36.77 19 22 20 Hawaii 35.62 16 37 21 New Mexico 35.28 20 26 22 South Carolina 34.38 21 32 23 Massachusetts 34.06 25 23 24 Georgia 33.96 22 36 25 Oklahoma 33.78 26 21 26 Tennessee 33.24 29 18 27 Utah 32.49 23 47 28 Idaho 31.81 27 31 29 Virginia 31.09 28 35 30 New Jersey 31.01 30 30 31 South Dakota 30.81 34 16 32 Iowa 30.05 37 17 33 Alaska 29.42 32 42 34 Wyoming 29.38 31 45 35 North Dakota 28.74 33 29 36 Nebraska 28.57 36 28 37 Montana 28.36 42 19 38 Indiana 28.05 40 20 39 New Hampshire 26.86 38 40 40 Maine 26.83 35 44 41 Kansas 26.58 39 33 42 Kentucky 25.60 41 39 43 Connecticut 24.37 43 41 44 Alabama 23.41 44 43 45 Vermont 21.45 45 38 46 Rhode Island 19.78 47 34 47 Arkansas 19.49 46 48 48 Delaware 15.87 48 50 49 Mississippi 14.82 50 46 50 West Virginia 14.67 49 49

The full report can be found on the WalletHub website.