New York State ranked fourth most fun state nationwide

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As summer months are fast approaching, New York State may be one of the top options for some summertime fun.

The report led by personal finance website WalletHub, 2021’s Most Fun States in America, determined that New York State is one of the “Most Fun.” The report compared the 50 states across 26 key metrics, with a data set ranging from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

The report determined that California, Florida, Nevada, New York and Illinois were the top five most fun states nationwide. The least fun state was determined the be West Virginia.

Source: WalletHub

Specific findings for New York are listed below:

  • Highest restaurants per capita (tied with California, Florida and Texas.)
  • Most movie theaters per capita (tied with California)
  • Third most golf courses and country clubs per capita
  • Most performing arts theaters per capita (tied with California)
  • Most fitness centers per capita (tied with California)
  • Seventh highest amusement parks per capita

A full list of rankings is also included in the chart below:

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Entertainment & Recreation Nightlife 
1California60.8115
2Florida58.0928
3Nevada56.2441
4New York55.6134
5Illinois53.7153
6Colorado49.14611
7Washington46.99713
8Texas46.83812
9Minnesota46.8297
10Pennsylvania42.47119
11Oregon41.391015
12Louisiana41.28186
13Ohio39.911710
14Missouri39.591414
15Wisconsin39.53242
16Arizona39.041224
17Maryland38.491325
18North Carolina37.221527
19Michigan36.771922
20Hawaii35.621637
21New Mexico35.282026
22South Carolina34.382132
23Massachusetts34.062523
24Georgia33.962236
25Oklahoma33.782621
26Tennessee33.242918
27Utah32.492347
28Idaho31.812731
29Virginia31.092835
30New Jersey31.013030
31South Dakota30.813416
32Iowa30.053717
33Alaska29.423242
34Wyoming29.383145
35North Dakota28.743329
36Nebraska28.573628
37Montana28.364219
38Indiana28.054020
39New Hampshire26.863840
40Maine26.833544
41Kansas26.583933
42Kentucky25.604139
43Connecticut24.374341
44Alabama23.414443
45Vermont21.454538
46Rhode Island19.784734
47Arkansas19.494648
48Delaware15.874850
49Mississippi14.825046
50West Virginia14.674949

The full report can be found on the WalletHub website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Early Voting Info for the 2021 Primary

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area