New York State sees record number of online shopping complaints

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection says more people have reported online shopping complaints in April and May than any other months on record.
More than half of those complaints were from customers who say they never received the product they ordered.
New Yorkers reported over 4,400 complaints and more than 75% of them involved a loss of money.
