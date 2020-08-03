New York State sees record number of online shopping complaints

State News
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Division of Consumer Protection says more people have reported online shopping complaints in April and May than any other months on record.

More than half of those complaints were from customers who say they never received the product they ordered. 

New Yorkers reported over 4,400 complaints and more than 75% of them involved a loss of money.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected