New York State Senate and Assembly pass Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Recreational marijuana has been passed in the New York State Senate and the New York State Assembly. Those 21 and older will be allowed to use it freely.

New York will become the 16th state to legalize recreational marijuana. The bill is now headed to the governor’s desk.

“It was very sweet because we got to a place where we can have a bill signed by the governor, but we also have a better product today as far as the bill we are passing,” said State Senator Liz Krueger.

There are still several concerns by politicians and others. Driving under the influence of marijuana is a big issue for law-enforcement.

“In every state where marijuana has been legalized, you’ve seen an increase of traffic accidents and traffic fatalities. It’s just fact,” said Patrick Phelan, NYS Association for Cheifs of Police.

The law takes effect immediately, but sales won’t happen any time soon. It could take between 18 months and two years for legal sales to begin, establish rules, and a proposed cannabis board.

New Yorkers will be able to grow a limited amount of plants for their own use and it will be taxed. There’s a 9% tax, plus an additional 4% to be split between the county and local government.

Tuesday night, the governor’s office released this statement:

“Tonight, the New York State Legislature took the first step in a major leap forward for the Empire State by passing legislation to legalize adult-use cannabis. I thank Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and the many legislators who worked tirelessly on this issue for securing passage of this historic legislation. “For too long the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of color with harsh prison sentences and after years of hard work, this landmark legislation provides justice for long-marginalized communities, embraces a new industry that will grow the economy, and establishes substantial safety guards for the public. “New York has a storied history of being the progressive capital of the nation, and this important legislation will once again carry on that legacy. I look forward to signing this legislation into law.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

