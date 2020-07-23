New York State Senate passes bill that bans sale of pets from puppy mills in retail stores

State News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Senate has passed a bill that will no longer allow animals from puppy mills to be sold in pet stores.

The bill would no longer allow dogs, cats, and rabbits from commercial breeders to be sold at pet stores in an effort to end the puppy mill pipeline. Instead, rescue animals will be available for adoption. 

Puppy mills often sell sick animals, as they were bred in inhumane or unhygienic conditions. 

The bill has yet to pass in the Assembly.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected