Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

New York State Senator’s aide resigns over racial slurs in Facebook videos

State News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — An aide for a New York State Senator has resigned after videos on Facebook surfaced appearing to show him using racial slurs during a neighborhood dispute.

On Monday, State Senator Robert Ortt’s office accepted Robert Welch’s resignation over the videos.

While the videos do not show Welch, a man can be heard screaming at the group and using racial slurs. That post included a picture that appears to be Welch.

That dispute, according to the post, was over a teenager hitting a lawn sign while jumping over it.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected