New York State Senator’s aide resigns over racial slurs in Facebook videos

(WSYR-TV) — An aide for a New York State Senator has resigned after videos on Facebook surfaced appearing to show him using racial slurs during a neighborhood dispute.
On Monday, State Senator Robert Ortt’s office accepted Robert Welch’s resignation over the videos.
While the videos do not show Welch, a man can be heard screaming at the group and using racial slurs. That post included a picture that appears to be Welch.
That dispute, according to the post, was over a teenager hitting a lawn sign while jumping over it.
