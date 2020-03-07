New York State unveils new images for proposed Hurricane Maria Memorial

(WSYR-TV) — New York State has unveiled new images for its proposed Hurricane Maria Memorial that will honor the victims of the hurricane.
The memorial will also stand as an international symbol that highlights the resilience of the Puerto Rican community.
The design shows a glass spiral with a rotating star of the Puerto Rican flag.
The panels include the poem “Farewell from Welfare Island” by Puerto Rican poet Julia de Burgos.
The memorial is expected to open in the first quarter of 2021.
