New Yorkers score 69% on state history test

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On an Empire State history test, residents of the state reportedly scored the magic number: 69%. That’s according to Solitaired.com, who said the nationwide test of state history to combat a sluggish “pandemic brain” brought on by lack of stimulation.

They reportedly quizzed thousands, with the results uncovered that New Yorkers know state history fairly well! With over two-thirds acing the quiz, New York blows the national average—57%—out of the water.

An example question asked in the quiz: What year did the Dutch settle along the Hudson River?

1624

1578

1500

Try out the quiz for yourself!:

Created by Solitaired  • View larger version

Residents of Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Hawaii seem to be most clued in about the history of their states, with a 77% pass rate. On the opposite end, only 21% of Californians passed their quiz, meaning a 79% majority are clueless about the Golden State’s past.

“Many have been affected by ‘pandemic brain,'” said Neal Taparia of Solitaired.com. “Participating regularly in mind-stimulating games and pop quizzes, as well as brainteasers like word searches and word puzzles can help maintain optimal focus and sharpness during your everyday life.”

By the way, the Dutch first began to settle the Hudson in 1624.

