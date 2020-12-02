New York’s rolling average above 3% even outside of microsclusters

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As part of Wednesday’s briefing addressing the potential COVID-19 vaccine, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s most recent numbers.
“As we continue to move through the holiday season, the good news is that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but unfortunately it is still a ways away and we are now faced with a set of challenges to overcome before we get there. Not only is the number of COVID-19 cases rising virtually everywhere, but they are stemming from a new source, with nearly 70% of cases being traced back to households and private gatherings,” Cuomo said. “Winning the war against COVID has to be an inclusive process and only by everyone working together will we be successful. While we continue to fight to make the federal plan more inclusive, effective and fair, New Yorkers need to do their part to help limit the spread.”
The governor sent out Tuesday’s data:
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,924 (+150)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 627
- Hospital Counties – 54
- Number ICU – 742 (+24)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 373 (+25)
- Total Discharges – 86,201 (+393)
- Deaths – 69
- Total Deaths – 26,889
The governor also noted that the positive testing rate in microcluster focus areas is 5.88%, and outside the focus zone areas, it’s 4.21%. Within focus areas, 49,027 test results were reported on Tuesday, with 2,882 positives. Elsewhere in the state, not counting these focus areas, 144,524 test results were reported that yielded 6,091 positives:
|11/8- 11/14 % positive
|11/15- 11/21 % positive
|11/22- 11/28 % positive
|Current seven-day rolling average
|11/30 % positive
|12/1 % positive
|Focus areas
|4.81%
|4.51%
|5.14%
|5.75%
|6.27%
|5.88%
|Statewide, including focus areas
|2.86%
|2.89%
|3.52%
|4.12%
|4.96%
|4.63%
|Statewide, excluding focus areas
|2.47%
|2.44%
|3.02%
|3.59%
|4.46%
|4.21%
Micro-cluster zone seven-day average positivity rates are below:
|Focus Zone
|11/8- 11/14 % positive
|11/15- 11/21 % positive
|11/22- 11/28 % positive
|11/30 seven-day rolling average
|12/1 seven-day rolling average
|Current seven-day rolling average
|Erie County orange zone
|7.22%
|7.30%
|7.20%
|7.43%
|7.77%
|7.78%
|Erie County yellow zone
|5.34%
|7.36%
|6.83%
|6.61%
|7.73%
|8.27%
|Niagara County yellow zone
|5.10%
|4.44%
|7.35%
|7.89%
|7.80%
|8.07%
|Monroe County orange zone
|4.41%
|4.17%
|6.59%
|7.04%
|7.32%
|6.94%
|Monroe County yellow zone
|5.95%
|3.58%
|5.62%
|6.44%
|6.81%
|6.42%
|Onondaga County orange zone
|6.26%
|5.34%
|6.13%
|5.98%
|5.91%
|5.81%
|Onondaga County yellow zone
|6.03%
|4.50%
|5.09%
|5.13%
|5.17%
|5.50%
|Queens yellow zone
|3.40%
|3.40%
|3.61%
|3.78%
|3.98%
|4.23%
|Bronx East yellow zone
|3.81%
|3.52%
|4.47%
|4.74%
|5.00%
|5.11%
|Bronx West yellow zone
|3.80%
|4.70%
|4.64%
|4.81%
|5.04%
|5.06%
|Brooklyn yellow zone
|3.92%
|3.70%
|5.64%
|5.73%
|6.13%
|6.86%
|Rockland County yellow zone
|3.55%
|3.39%
|3.94%
|4.23%
|4.52%
|4.83%
|Chemung County orange zone
|4.59%
|4.71%
|6.46%
|7.03%
|7.28%
|6.72%
|Staten Island orange zone
|5.24%
|4.96%
|4.75%
|5.09%
|5.66%
|6.10%
|Staten Island yellow zone
|3.75%
|3.61%
|4.08%
|4.18%
|4.55%
|4.72%
|Tioga County yellow zone
|10.81%
|5.60%
|3.10%
|3.74%
|5.44%
|6.15%
|Middletown yellow zone
|3.81%
|5.41%
|3.81%
|4.78%
|5.28%
|6.03%
|Newburgh yellow zone
|8.07%
|7.89%
|8.57%
|7.76%
|7.30%
|7.49%
|Manhattan yellow zone
|3.23%
|3.39%
|3.40%
|3.73%
|3.84%
|3.91%
|Great Neck yellow zone
|3.69%
|3.69%
|3.93%
|4.34%
|4.39%
|4.37%
|Massapequa Park yellow zone
|4.64%
|4.15%
|5.12%
|5.54%
|6.14%
|5.91%
|Hampton Bays yellow zone
|9.26%
|5.69%
|7.00%
|6.68%
|6.76%
|6.24%
|Riverhead yellow zone
|4.80%
|4.85%
|3.49%
|2.87%
|2.95%
|3.44%
|Peekskill yellow zone
|10.36%
|7.15%
|7.23%
|8.43%
|9.55%
|9.57%
|Ossining yellow zone
|9.88%
|10.22%
|9.96%
|10.65%
|10.03%
|9.87%
|Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow yellow zone
|8.47%
|8.27%
|7.05%
|6.38%
|5.55%
|4.72%
|Yonkers yellow zone
|4.48%
|4.11%
|4.84%
|5.03%
|4.75%
|5.05%
|New Rochelle yellow zone
|6.46%
|5.68%
|5.44%
|6.19%
|6.51%
|6.33%
|Port Chester orange zone
|9.34%
|7.59%
|7.21%
|7.91%
|8.54%
|8.59%
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Current seven-day average
|Capital Region
|3.7%
|4.7%
|4.7%
|3.84%
|Central New York
|4.2%
|5.5%
|4.8%
|5.12%
|Finger Lakes
|6.6%
|6.4%
|5.0%
|6.03%
|Long Island
|4.5%
|4.7%
|5.5%
|4.14%
|Mid-Hudson
|5.1%
|5.3%
|5.8%
|4.94%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.6%
|5.6%
|5.8%
|4.60%
|New York City
|3.9%
|4.1%
|4.3%
|3.34%
|North Country
|3.0%
|4.6%
|5.8%
|3.18%
|Southern Tier
|3.8%
|4.9%
|1.2%
|2.39%
|Western New York
|7.4%
|9.0%
|6.9%
|7.37%
Of the 664,238 total individuals who have tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|6,138
|170
|Allegany
|1,069
|11
|Broome
|5,551
|103
|Cattaraugus
|1,199
|35
|Cayuga
|930
|13
|Chautauqua
|1,631
|22
|Chemung
|3,140
|31
|Chenango
|652
|3
|Clinton
|488
|8
|Columbia
|1,044
|9
|Cortland
|1,091
|9
|Delaware
|385
|10
|Dutchess
|7,512
|158
|Erie
|26,518
|476
|Essex
|296
|7
|Franklin
|276
|5
|Fulton
|527
|9
|Genesee
|1,114
|38
|Greene
|720
|10
|Hamilton
|49
|2
|Herkimer
|755
|24
|Jefferson
|611
|25
|Lewis
|404
|24
|Livingston
|764
|26
|Madison
|992
|29
|Monroe
|16,588
|528
|Montgomery
|522
|12
|Nassau
|61,988
|826
|Niagara
|4,142
|123
|NYC
|317,746
|3,198
|Oneida
|5,266
|182
|Onondaga
|11,281
|286
|Ontario
|1,390
|36
|Orange
|17,283
|208
|Orleans
|645
|11
|Oswego
|1,742
|58
|Otsego
|660
|11
|Putnam
|2,973
|89
|Rensselaer
|1,837
|42
|Rockland
|22,048
|203
|Saratoga
|2,413
|43
|Schenectady
|2,615
|60
|Schoharie
|212
|4
|Schuyler
|323
|3
|Seneca
|323
|3
|St. Lawrence
|913
|39
|Steuben
|1,865
|41
|Suffolk
|62,647
|966
|Sullivan
|2,220
|10
|Tioga
|1,171
|18
|Tompkins
|1,154
|15
|Ulster
|3,499
|65
|Warren
|603
|8
|Washington
|461
|4
|Wayne
|1,206
|31
|Westchester
|51,790
|570
|Wyoming
|584
|20
|Yates
|272
|3
On Tuesday, 69 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 26,889:
|County
|New deaths
|Albany
|3
|Bronx
|3
|Broome
|4
|Chautauqua
|1
|Chemung
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|14
|Greene
|1
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|3
|Nassau
|2
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|6
|Orange
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|6
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|5
|Rockland
|1
|Steuben
|2
|Suffolk
|3
|Tompkins
|1
|Westchester
|3
|Wyoming
|1
