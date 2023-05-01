ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester announced Monday there will be no criminal charges filed after their investigation into the March trampling at the Main Street Armory.

The city says an investigation was conducted by the City’s Law Department, Police and Fire Departments, the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development and Code Enforcement teams.

Back in March, three people died and eight were injured following a trampling incident during a concert at the Main Street Armory.

Investigators said a concert featuring GloRilla and Finesse2tymes was winding down when audience members on their way out began to surge and rush towards the exit.

First responders found three women with significant injuries inside the venue. RPD, security, and EMS personnel began life-saving measures on the victims.

The three women were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where one of the victims — Rhondesia Belton, 33, from Buffalo — was pronounced dead. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tweeted Monday that Belton was an employee of the City of Buffalo Traffic Violations Agency.

Two others were initially listed in critical condition. Police said they were a 35-year-old woman from Syracuse and a 35-year-old woman from Rochester. One of those people died from their injuries Monday evening. Police are withholding their identity until family can be notified.

According to the City, based on the information and evidence, both the RPD and the District Attorney’s Office determined there is no basis for criminal charges for the case.

Following the trampling, the Rochester Police Department denied the renewal of the Armory’s entertainment license Wednesday, meaning the Armory is no longer allowed to host any public entertainment.

The City of Rochester says they are “reviewing its entertainment licensing procedures to identify and implement additional conditions that would increase safety and security for entertainment patrons in Rochester.”

The City adds that the new owners of the Main Street Armory would have to apply for an entertainment license, should there be a re-opening of the venue.