North Country boater wins Massena’s Bass Fishing League Super-Tournament

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country boater took home the top prize at a recent fishing tournament in Massena.

Major League Fishing’s Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super-Tournament Presented by T-H Marine at St. Lawrence River wrapped up it’s two-day event on Monday, and Matthew Grant of Norwood, New York, claimed his victory. This event was one of 128 tournaments throughout the season and is focused on weekend anglers.

According to MLF, to win the tournament, Grant brought in ten bass in two days with a total weight of 41 pounds, 14 ounces. He took home $5,137.

Boaters were eligible to win up to an extra $7,000 per event in each Phoenix Bass Fishing League is all requirements are met. Contingency awards were given to three additional boaters. This included James Ciferni from Hammond who received the Boater Big Bass, Brian Snowman of Pompton Plains, New Jersey, who was awarded the Strike King Co-Angler Berkley Big Bass, and Johnathan Robla of Waddington who earned the Phoenix MLF BIG5 Bonus.

The 2021 MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine is a 24-division circuit with five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters, Strike King co-anglers from each division and five winners of the qualifying events will advance to once of six Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regional Championships. The top six finishers in each regional will then qualify for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League All-American, noted s one of the longest-running championships in competitive bass fishing.

The top ten results from the tournament in Massena are listed below:



Boater Name/ Hometown

Bass

Weight

Award

1

Matthew Grant, Norwood, NY

10

41-14

$5,137

2

Douglas Reed, Bridgeton, NJ

10

41-6

$2,569

3

Jason Burger, Bridgeton, NJ

10

39-7

$1,712

4

Michael A. Sentore, Gloucester City, NJ

10

38-5

$1,199

5

James Ciferni, Hammond, NY

10

38-2

$1,672

6

Gerald Rosenbarker, Galway, NY

10

38-2

$942

7

Jonathan Robla, Waddington, NY

10

36-10

$1,356

8

David Wilder, Middle River, MD

9

35-7

$771

9

Clifford Chilson, Cicero, NY

10

34-9

$685

10

Jeffrey Ware, Warrenton, VA

9

31-11

$599

The top ten strike king co-anglers from Massena’s tournament are also listed below: