Numbers from State Health Department show shortage in EMS workers statewide

State News
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The State Health Department has released new numbers that show a shortage of EMS workers statewide.

A state study found that New York has nine percent fewer certified EMS workers than 10 years ago.

This brings the number of EMS workers to around 53,000.

The state cited low pay as the main reason for the shortage, as many EMS workers make half of what police officers and firefighters do.

