NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The State Health Department has released new numbers that show a shortage of EMS workers statewide.
A state study found that New York has nine percent fewer certified EMS workers than 10 years ago.
This brings the number of EMS workers to around 53,000.
The state cited low pay as the main reason for the shortage, as many EMS workers make half of what police officers and firefighters do.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Super Bowl LIV tickets ‘most expensive ever’
- Numbers from State Health Department show shortage in EMS workers statewide
- Rep. John Katko holds Election Security roundtable at Onondaga Community College
- How apple cider vinegar helped local woman shed pounds
- Budget 2021: Education budget to focus on aid to high-need districts
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App