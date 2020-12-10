Numerous NY county executives pleading for federal relief

(WSYR-TV) — County executives from all parts of New York State, including here in Central New York, are making pleas to the federal government for financial help.

The New York State Association of Counties held a virtual news conference on Wednesday. The bipartisan group asked Congress to pass an Emergency Stimulus Legislation that will provide much needed aid to county governments.

We take care of our community’s vulnerable, and when you think about in a pandemic, that’s where we all stand… We are all in a vulnerable situation, and we are all doing things we never had to do, and the reason why we do them is if we don’t, no one else will. Ryan McMahon — Onondaga County Executive

When our federal leaders talk about contact tracing, when we talk about mask ordinances, when they talk about the restrictions, those are being done by county governments on the local level. Not being done by anyone else, by county governments. Anthony Picente — Oneida County Executive

The group hopes their plea will lead to real action by congressional leaders.