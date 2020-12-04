Nursing homes prepare to receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

(WIVB)– Health care workers and nursing home residents are going to be the first in line to receive the vaccine.
Stephen Hanse is the president and CEO of the New York State Health Facilities Association.
He says they’re working with the state to educate nursing homes and distribute the vaccine.
“It would be great if we could get it on the 15th. But if the state receives it on the 15th, it may not occur on the 15th. That’s why we’re looking at it from the perspective of at least if we can get that first inoculation within the month of December to start moving forward.”Stephen Hanse, CEO, NYS Health Facilities Association
The virus continues to be a problem in nursing facilities.
According to a report from the Erie County Department of Health, there was one positive test for every three beds at Eden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center last week.
At the Greenfield Health and Rehab Center, one positive for every five beds.
