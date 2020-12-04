NY 22nd Congressional District Race has attention of House Speaker

(WSYR-TV) — The ultra tight race for the 22nd Congressional District, in which Republican challenger Claudia Tenney leads incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by only 12 votes, has the attention of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

On Friday, she was asked if the House would decide either this race or the only other undecided race in Iowa, as it did in 1984. In 1984, an Indiana race was too much of a mess to finalize.

“We’ll see what happens in court and that race could end up in the House,” Pelosi said. “I don’t know, but the court will decide what votes will count. It’s down to 12 votes. It’s interesting. Everyone should know his or her vote counts.”

The path forward in this race will be determined by a Supreme Court judge on Monday.