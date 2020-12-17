NY AG sues Google to end illegal monopolies

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2019, file photo, the logo of Google is displayed on a carpet at the entrance hall of Google France in Paris. Google users were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or online documents when the internet giant’s services apparently suffered an outage on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Google is being sued by a coalition of attorney general for illegally maintaining monopolies.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she is leading a coalition of attorney general in suing Google LLC for the illegal, “anticompetitive conduct” to maintain monopoly power. According to AG James, this is in effort to protect New York consumers and small businesses.

Attorney General stated that through contracts, Google has exclude competition that could lead to innovation and deprived consumers of better privacy protections. AG James has also accused Google of exploiting its market position to accumulate and leverage data.

The Office of the Attorney General stated that these actions are an effort to control the market and make billions in profits.”

“Google sits at the crossroads of so many areas of our digital economy and has used its dominance to illegally squash competitors, monitor nearly every aspect of our digital lives, and profit to the tune of billions,” said Attorney General James. “Through its illegal conduct, the company has ensured that hundreds of millions of people turn to Google first when looking for an answer, but it doesn’t take a web search to understand that unchecked corporate power shouldn’t have disproportionate control over our data and information.”

According to the lawsuit, Google has been found to maintain the following.

Monopoly power General search services General search advertising

Anticompetitive conduct Exclusionary agreements Discrimination against specialized search sites; Expedia and Yelp Disadvantaging competitors using its search-engine marketing tool

Limited ability of consumers and advertisers to obtain informationa and make personal choices

Following these accusations from the Coalition led by the New York Attorney General, Google LLC has been charged with multiple violations of Section two of the Sherman Act.

The Office of the Attorney General stated that the attorneys have asked the court to halt Google’s illegal conduct and restore a competitive marketplace.

The Google investigation was co-led by Attorney General James and an executive committee including attorney generals of Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. The executive committee is joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico.