ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Joined by law enforcement and government officials, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the takedown of a major drug trafficking ring.

“We have a responsibility my friends to keep community safe and keep and ensure public safety and that’s why we are here today,” said NY Attorney General James as she started the press conference.

She then announced the takedown of the ring in the Finger Lakes region, resulting in 177 charges against 48 defendants related to their participation in the trafficking network.

The Attorney General said that more than $440,000 in cash and more than 9 million dollars in illegal drugs were recovered in the takedown, including 10 kilograms of fentanyl, 10 kilograms of cocaine, ¼ pound of heroin, and other dangerous drugs.

In addition, over 19 firearms were recovered in the operation, including assault weapons, handguns, and ghost guns—all illegal.

The over 2-year investigation began in Wayne County and included hundreds of hours of covert surveillance and wiretaps.

“This was a major operation into a very detailed and interconnected web of drug peddling,” said Attorney General James, with an operation spanning Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Orleans, Ontario, Seneca, and Yates counties.