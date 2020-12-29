NY Attorney General warning public of new COVID-19 scams

(WSYR-TV) — New COVID-19 scams are popping up, and the New York State Attorney General is sounding a warning.
Scammers are attempting to offer the vaccine through email, phone or even text messages.
As a reminder, only nursing home residents, staff, and healthcare workers are receiving the vaccine at this point.
The general population will not be offered the vaccine for another several months.
