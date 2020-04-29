Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

NY couples can now get marriage licenses online

(WSYR-TV) — New York couples won’t have to wait for the pandemic to be over to say “I Do.”

For the first time, New Yorkers will be able to get marriage licenses online.

This comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo waived the requirement that marriage licenses be obtained in person.

