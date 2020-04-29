NY couples can now get marriage licenses online

(WSYR-TV) — New York couples won’t have to wait for the pandemic to be over to say “I Do.”
For the first time, New Yorkers will be able to get marriage licenses online.
This comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo waived the requirement that marriage licenses be obtained in person.
