NY governor asks larger Police, Fire Departments to create vaccine distribution

(WSYR-TV) — As more and more people wait to get a vaccine, New York State is now thinking of ways to get the vaccines distributed to as many as possible, as quickly as possible.
The state is now asking for larger fire and police agencies, including the Syracuse Police Department, to organize their own way to distribute vaccines to their staff.
The governor says setting up vaccine sites for these agencies would release strain on the system and on hospitals.
Teachers’ unions and public transit organizations are also being asked to participate.
