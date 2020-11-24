NY lawmakers announce bill that would provide broadband to students

(WSYR-TV) — New York lawmakers and education advocates announced a new act addressing broadband inequality for students during the pandemic.

The E-Learning Act would provide free, high quality broadband to every student in school in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would apply for students between the ages of five and 21 in public, private or charter schools as well as homeschool.

