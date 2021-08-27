NY schools: Students and staff will be required to wear masks, health department says

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — All students, staff and faculty must wear masks while in school buildings in New York state, the state’s health department announced Friday.

A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health released the following statement late Friday: “The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools (P-12) in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings. Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department.”

The news came three days after newly sworn-in Gov. Kathy Hochul told New Yorkers to expect a school-mask mandate as well as a vaccine requirement statewide.

Hochul said she directed the state Department of Health to implement the universal masking policy for anyone entering school buildings.

The state is also working toward implementing a program requiring the COVID vaccine or weekly testing for all school personnel across New York.

“To accomplish this in New York, we need partnerships with all levels of government and I’m working now on getting this done,” Hochul said Tuesday.

There has yet to be an update on the vaccine-or-test requirement.