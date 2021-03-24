NY Senate to vote on nursing home immunity

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Senate Democratic Majority will vote to repeal immunity protections granted to health care facilities, administrators, and executives during the coronavirus pandemic. Voting on the Treatment Protection Act, which also includes additional transparency requirements for nursing homes, is set to take place during a session that has been scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The act, which forms part of a sweeping reform of nursing home legislation proposed in the wake of the nursing home scandal, was passed by the State Assembly on March 4.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said: “strong commitment to prioritizing the wellbeing, rights, and needs of residents and their families.”

“The tragic situation in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed a dire need to guarantee greater transparency and accountability. This legislation, in addition to the nursing home-related reforms recently advanced by the Senate Democratic Majority, continues our strong commitment to prioritizing the wellbeing, rights, and needs of residents and their families. I thank the sponsors for their work on these pressing issues, and we will continue to find ways to improve these facilities.” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins

In addition to the Emergency or Disaster Treatment Protection Act, which repeals the COVID-19 liability protections, the legislation also includes:

The Mandatory Translation of Rights and Information on Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program act which requires homes to inform residents of, and prominently display information on, the Long-term Care Ombudsman Program.

Additionally, the Act requires the Department of Health to translate the nursing home residents’ bill of rights into the six most common non-English languages spoken in New York State.

Another prominent bill included in the Act is the Improved Certificate of Need Process, which ensures nursing home assets and ownership information are made public to improve transparency at nursing homes.

A bill included in April 2020’s state budget both extended the initial legal protections granted to doctors and nurses serving on the frontlines and added immunity for nursing home corporate executives.

Despite the legislative support, not everyone is in favor of the reforms. Some business leaders have spoken out against the Act, warning hospitals and nurses could be subject to a “free-for-all” of litigation.