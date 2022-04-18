ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With the threat of a spring winter storm looming over the state, state agencies are getting ready for the potential to see significant snowfall. Some in the Capital Region will see heavy, wet snow in the overnight hours Monday night into early Tuesday morning, said NEWS10 Meteorologist Matt Mackie.

Higher elevations could see up to a foot in parts of Central and Mid-Hudson New York through Wednesday, with rates of between one to two inches an hour expected in the North Country, the state said Monday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation said they have 3,428 supervisors and operators ready to handle the storm. They said personnel will remain working throughout the duration of the storm 24/7.

“State agencies are ready to respond to this late-season storm system and we are urging New Yorkers to keep an eye on the forecast for local impacts and take precautions if traveling on Tuesday,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Because the snow is expected to be wet and heavy, the state is urging people to prepare for power outages. Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation sent out an advisory Monday afternoon warning customers of the potential for downed power wires from falling tree limbs and wind gusts.

“Our teams are fully prepared to handle this storm and will work with our local partners to make sure they have all the resources and support they need, said New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner, Jackie Bray. “While this storm isn’t anything new for New Yorkers, we should all remain vigilant over the next 24 hours, check your local forecast, leave plenty of room Tuesday morning if you are traveling, and remember to check on friends and loved ones.”

Because travel could be impacted for the Tuesday morning commute, the state is also telling drivers to use caution. State law requires all windows to be free from snow and/or ice so they don’t impact a driver’s ability to see, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Drivers should adjust their speed to road conditions, keeping far behind snowplow trucks that have limited visibility. They also suggest:

Not driving in bad weather unless it’s necessary

Using caution on bridges where ice can form quicker than on roads

Driving slower on roads covered with wet leaves, which can be slippery

Put blankets, a shovel, a flashlight with extra batteries, extra warm clothing, a set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick-energy foods, and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag in vehicles before traveling

Fill up the gas tank

Keep cell phones or two-way radios charged

Tell someone about your travel plans

Maintain a safe distance between other vehicles

For up-to-date road conditions, travelers can call 511 or go to the 511 website. Get the most up-to-date weather news at NEWS10.com.