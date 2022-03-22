ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Regular exercise is crucial to young people’s physical and mental health. The Centers for Disease Control has said that children aged six to 17 should participate in physical activity for at least an hour every day.

This level of activity lowers the risk of obesity and can actually help kids do better in school, and be less anxious or depressed. Despite all this evidence of exercise’s benefits for teens, only around a quarter of them are meeting recommended levels of physical activity today.

In New York State, the teenage population doesn’t even hit that threshold. Only about 19% of them exercise daily, good for the fourth-worst in the U.S. According to a new HotDog.com report, 38.7% reported exercising five or more days a week, while a staggering 20% said they do not exercise at all.

For reference, across the entire United States, just over 23% of teens exercise every day, while 44.1% are active five or more days a week. Teens who don’t exercise at all make up 17% of the national population, a number New York State beat out pretty well.

The data used in this analysis came from the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System. To determine the states with the most physically active teens, HotDog.com calculated the percentage of high school students that were physically active at least 60 minutes a day.