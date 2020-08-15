NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We will never forget, not even when the times get tough. New York City’s 9/11 light show will go on this year.
The 9/11 Memorial and Museum initially said the annual event would no* happen next month because it would put the production crew’s health at risk. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo now says New York State will provide health personnel, so this year’s tribute can safely still happen.
“This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost, and the heroism displayed as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy. I understand the Museum’s concern for health and safety, and appreciate their reconsideration. The state will provide health personnel to supervise to make sure the event is held safely while at the same time properly honoring 9/11. We will never forget,” Cuomo said.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Daughter-in-law speaks out with concerns over not being able to see loved one at Syracuse VA
- Abbott Farms kicks off blueberry season
- NYC 9/11 light show will go on this year
- Four local fire departments receive statewide recognition
- COVID-19 impacting veterans in multiple ways
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App