NYC 9/11 light show will go on this year

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We will never forget, not even when the times get tough. New York City’s 9/11 light show will go on this year.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum initially said the annual event would no* happen next month because it would put the production crew’s health at risk. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo now says New York State will provide health personnel, so this year’s tribute can safely still happen.

“This year it is especially important that we all appreciate and commemorate 9/11, the lives lost, and the heroism displayed as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy. I understand the Museum’s concern for health and safety, and appreciate their reconsideration. The state will provide health personnel to supervise to make sure the event is held safely while at the same time properly honoring 9/11. We will never forget,” Cuomo said.