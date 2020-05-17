Interactive Maps

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘It is not safe’ to open beaches for Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Despite New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo allowing beaches to open for Memorial Day weekend, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says beaches will not be open in his city.

“I’ve said it before, I’m going to say it again, we are not opening our beaches on Memorial Day,” Mayor de Blasio said. “We are not opening our beaches in the near term. It is not safe. It is not the right thing to do in the epicenter of this crisis.”

According to the mayor, beaches will remain closed to swimming, but he will allow people to walk on the beaches.

While beaches may be open in Upstate New York on Memorial Day weekend, the COVID-19 crisis is much more serious Downstate.

