NYC votes to ban cashless stores

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — New York City is on track to ban cashless business after the City Council voted to require food and retail establishments to accept cash.
Those leading the charge said this new law would protect the vulnerable, like seniors, homeless people and undocumented residents.
Businesses who oppose the law said that going cashless has streamlined their operations and deterred robberies.
Under the law, businesses can continue with cashless transactions if they provide a machine that exchanges cash for a gift card.
Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign the bill.
