NYC votes to ban cashless stores

A restaurant sign alerts customers that it’s “now cashless,” Thursday Jan. 23, 2020, in New York. Lawmakers in New York City were voting Thursday on a measure to require stores and restaurants to accept cash. Critics of the cash-free business model say it discriminates against people who don’t have bank accounts or who prefer to use cash. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEW YORK CITY (WSYR-TV) — New York City is on track to ban cashless business after the City Council voted to require food and retail establishments to accept cash.

Those leading the charge said this new law would protect the vulnerable, like seniors, homeless people and undocumented residents.

Businesses who oppose the law said that going cashless has streamlined their operations and deterred robberies.

Under the law, businesses can continue with cashless transactions if they provide a machine that exchanges cash for a gift card.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign the bill.

