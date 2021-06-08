NYS Assembly passes bill to improve tenant-landlord relationships in CNY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Soon the process of getting your landlord to fix housing problems in Central New York might become easier.

Tuesday, the State Assembly passed legislation which would give tenants the right to bring actions against landlords in city, district and/or justice court for issues with their housing.

By filling out a ‘simple form’ tenants will be able to force landlords to fix code violations, remedy unsanitary conditions and/or make necessary repairs without the fear of retaliation.

“Tenants in New York City currently have this right, whereas outside New York City, tenants are unable to bring an action in court against an unacceptable landlord,” said Assemblyman Magnarelli, D-Syracuse, Geddes, Van Buren. “For example, in the City of Syracuse, a tenant usually can only get into City Court when a landlord brings an eviction proceeding for the non-payment of rent.”

The bill was sponsored by Assemblyman Magnarelli and will now need to pass the state Senate.