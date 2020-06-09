Interactive Maps

NYS Assembly passes Right to Monitor Act

State News
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday night, the New York State Assembly passed the Right to Monitor Act. This specifically allows people who are not under arrest to record police activity and keep that recording themselves.

The measure passed the Assembly by a final tally of 134-10. The bill now heads to the State Senate.

