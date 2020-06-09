NYS Assembly passes Right to Monitor Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday night, the New York State Assembly passed the Right to Monitor Act. This specifically allows people who are not under arrest to record police activity and keep that recording themselves.
The measure passed the Assembly by a final tally of 134-10. The bill now heads to the State Senate.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Police investigate a late night stabbing
- News on the Go: 6/9/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 6/9/20
- Champions: 6/9/20
- The List: 6/9/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App