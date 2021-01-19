NYS Budget Director holds post-budget address Q&A

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that applications are now available for DEC's cooperative Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program. The program allows people to participate in raising and releasing pheasants to enhance the state's fall hunting opportunities. The program is provided through DEC's partnership with hunters, 4-H youth, and interested landowners.

Approved applicants will receive the day-old chicks in April, May, or June. No chicks obtained through the Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program can be released on private shooting preserves and all release sites must be approved in advance by DEC and be open for public pheasant hunting opportunities. The program is funded through the State Conservation Fund from license fees paid by hunters, trappers, and anglers.