ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mobile sports betting continues to grow in New York State. While it is contributing to the state’s revenue, the NYS Comptroller is calling attention to an increase in calls regarding gambling addiction.

According to the NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, $727.4 million was the total of state collections from taxes on mobile sports betting in the fiscal year of 2022 to 2023. He adds that this number has continued to grow in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The New York State Gaming Commission says from 2021 to 2022, there was a 26 percent increase in problem-related gambling calls to the Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

A report from the Office of the NYS Comptroller revealed that looking at the state fiscal years from 2011 to 2012, and to 2022 to 2023, there has been a 69.5 percent increase — from $2.8 billion to $4.8 billion — in state revenues from lottery sales and taxes on gaming revenues.

This increase is cited by the Comptroller’s Office as being from the implementation of new forms of gaming, rather than an increase from users using existing ones.

In a report from 2020 regarding problem gambling, spending on gambling services was at $5.7 million. This has now increased to spendings of $9.6 million in the 2022 to 2023 state fiscal year.

The Comptroller’s Office says an increase in the amount of gambling problems has been seen most by those who wager with a mobile device.

They add while data on the impact in information on individuals affected by the addiction is limited, more information is necessary to understand its effect — specifically on younger, and vulnerable individuals.

While there are plans for three new commercial casinos in New York State, the Comptroller’s Office says careful analysis should be done in order to properly project revenues, as well as economic benefits.

The Comptroller’s Office adds trips to the casino have decreased with the addition of mobile sports betting. They say with the new casinos that are expected, economic benefits could be “eroded” as the need to travel to a casino continues to decline.

