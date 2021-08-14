NYS coronavirus update, August 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“The Delta variant is a very serious threat, especially for people who are still unvaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve made great progress considering where we were when COVID first ambushed our state, but if we want to defeat this virus, it is imperative that every New Yorker takes the vaccine. Every shot in the arm brings us closer to victory, so if you haven’t yet, I urge you to come to one of our many sites and get vaccinated – for your own safety and for everyone you love.”



Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 152,641

Total Positive – 4,474

Percent Positive – 2.93%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.09%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,654 (+93)

Patients Newly Admitted – 295

Patients in ICU – 347 (+49)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 132 (+10)

Total Discharges – 188,748 (+205)

Deaths – 13

Total Deaths – 43,229

Total vaccine doses administered – 22,858,154

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 46,441

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,661

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.2%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Thursday, August 12, 2021 Friday, August 13, 2021 Capital Region 4.37% 4.51% 4.47% Central New York 4.13% 4.19% 4.34% Finger Lakes 4.26% 4.25% 4.13% Long Island 3.65% 3.75% 3.69% Mid-Hudson 3.06% 3.10% 3.18% Mohawk Valley 3.90% 3.90% 3.97% New York City 2.64% 2.65% 2.64% North Country 3.41% 3.58% 3.80% Southern Tier 3.50% 3.78% 3.82% Western New York 3.38% 3.40% 3.22% Statewide 3.05% 3.10% 3.09%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Thursday, August 12, 2021 Friday, August 13, 2021 Bronx 2.90% 2.97% 3.04% Kings 2.62% 2.59% 2.60% New York 2.13% 2.13% 2.10% Queens 2.72% 2.77% 2.75% Richmond 3.66% 3.66% 3.72%

Friday, 4,474 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,184,282. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 25,741 71 Allegany 3,621 1 Broome 19,226 46 Cattaraugus 5,885 11 Cayuga 6,616 39 Chautauqua 9,177 15 Chemung 7,985 17 Chenango 3,684 12 Clinton 4,944 8 Columbia 4,197 6 Cortland 4,066 15 Delaware 2,542 12 Dutchess 30,713 89 Erie 92,076 135 Essex 1,679 9 Franklin 2,644 14 Fulton 4,563 19 Genesee 5,513 12 Greene 3,543 4 Hamilton 335 3 Herkimer 5,376 3 Jefferson 6,375 7 Lewis 2,902 7 Livingston 4,607 4 Madison 4,704 10 Monroe 71,476 115 Montgomery 4,397 10 Nassau 191,875 335 Niagara 20,552 23 NYC 985,687 2,152 Oneida 23,241 39 Onondaga 40,520 116 Ontario 7,649 18 Orange 50,334 112 Orleans 3,211 9 Oswego 7,957 24 Otsego 3,617 12 Putnam 10,975 27 Rensselaer 11,793 38 Rockland 48,302 55 Saratoga 16,359 47 Schenectady 13,794 41 Schoharie 1,806 6 Schuyler 1,098 2 Seneca 2,082 5 St. Lawrence 6,944 33 Steuben 7,096 15 Suffolk 208,796 356 Sullivan 6,989 24 Tioga 3,966 8 Tompkins 4,628 15 Ulster 14,506 47 Warren 3,935 10 Washington 3,306 10 Wayne 6,009 12 Westchester 133,813 186 Wyoming 3,649 1 Yates 1,206 2

Friday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,229. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 3 New York 3 Niagara 1 Rensselaer 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1

Friday, 28,510 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 19,824 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: