NYS coronavirus update, August 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.   

“Our comeback is a testament to our resilience, but the reality is the Delta variant continues to be a serious threat, especially for the people who are still unvaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “The best way to protect ourselves and the progress we’ve made against COVID is for everyone to take the vaccine as soon as possible. If you still need to get your shot, you can do so at any vaccination site in the state – with no fees and no questions asked.”   
    
Sunday’s data is summarized below:   

·     Test Results Reported – 113,265  

·     Total Positive – 3,467  

·     Percent Positive – 3.06%  

·     7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.91%  

·     Patient Hospitalization – 1,162 (+41)  

·     Patients Newly Admitted – 201  

·     Patients in ICU – 239 (+7)  

·     Patients in ICU with Intubation – 88 (+5)  

·     Total Discharges – 187,716 (+164)  

·     Deaths – 11  

·     Total Deaths – 43,139  

·     Total vaccine doses administered – 22,591,466

·     Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,973  

·     Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 295,782

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 73.6%  

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 67.5%

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.4%

·     Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.2%

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 61.7%  

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 56.3%

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 64.1%

·     Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 57.7%  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

RegionThursday, August 5, 2021Friday, August 6, 2021Saturday, August 7, 2021
Capital Region3.94%4.18%4.26%
Central New York3.56%3.64%3.89%
Finger Lakes3.10%3.29%3.54%
Long Island3.36%3.50%3.58%
Mid-Hudson2.84%2.88%2.88%
Mohawk Valley3.04%3.15%3.35%
New York City2.52%2.55%2.58%
North Country2.52%2.86%3.00%
Southern Tier2.27%2.56%2.79%
Western New York3.07%3.10%3.06%
Statewide2.79%2.86%2.91%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:   

Borough in NYCThursday, August 5, 2021Friday, August 6, 2021Saturday, August 7, 2021
Bronx2.68%2.65%2.63%
Kings2.55%2.59%2.63%
New York2.12%2.15%2.16%
Queens2.53%2.57%2.62%
Richmond3.56%3.52%3.57%

Saturday, 3,467 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,159,529. A geographic breakdown is as follows:   
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany25,41034
Allegany3,5971
Broome18,99431
Cattaraugus5,8344
Cayuga6,49824
Chautauqua9,08211
Chemung7,9068
Chenango3,6078
Clinton4,9165
Columbia4,1681
Cortland4,0056
Delaware2,47610
Dutchess30,27138
Erie91,409105
Essex1,6501
Franklin2,6027
Fulton4,5055
Genesee5,4805
Greene3,5011
Hamilton3270
Herkimer5,32612
Jefferson6,3245
Lewis2,8714
Livingston4,5832
Madison4,6523
Monroe70,680123
Montgomery4,3449
Nassau189,700344
Niagara20,42625
NYC973,8681,694
Oneida23,01223
Onondaga40,03066
Ontario7,57014
Orange49,65295
Orleans3,1683
Oswego7,81919
Otsego3,55719
Putnam10,85816
Rensselaer11,62521
Rockland47,91445
Saratoga16,06642
Schenectady13,56724
Schoharie1,7687
Schuyler1,0941
Seneca2,0632
St. Lawrence6,81714
Steuben7,0452
Suffolk206,706304
Sullivan6,89421
Tioga3,9186
Tompkins4,53314
Ulster14,31623
Warren3,8509
Washington3,2628
Wayne5,9325
Westchester132,653134
Wyoming3,6372
Yates1,1912

Saturday, 11 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,139. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings2
Manhattan1
Nassau1
Queens3
Suffolk1
Washington1

Saturday, 29,259 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,601 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:  

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative   
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative   
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region697,151769646,482423
Central New York549,180528514,328307
Finger Lakes706,966771665,511476
Long Island1,641,6684,1251,479,6802,561
Mid-Hudson1,309,0802,4711,176,0191,388
Mohawk Valley272,718299253,940151
New York City5,769,94618,9765,206,5299,418
North Country254,066211232,065114
Southern Tier362,996300338,633188
Western New York770,670809714,034575
Statewide12,334,44129,25911,227,22115,601

