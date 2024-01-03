ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ninth annual New York State Craft Brewers Festival is returning to Albany. The event is set for January 27 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Desmond Hotel.

The festival features more than 50 breweries from across the state to showcase their craft beers of all styles. Attendees can sample the beers and local vendors will be selling food.

Brewery lineup

Active Ingredient Brewing Company

Adirondack Brewery

Allied Brewing Company

Aspire Brewing

Barnshed Brewing

Beer Tree Brew Co.

Big Ditch Brewing Company

Bolton Landing Brewing Company

Apple Bombshell Hard Cider

The Brewery at the CIA

Brown’s Brewing Co.

Chatham Brewing

Dancing Grain Farm Brewery

Druthers Brewing Co.

Fidens Brewing

Fort Orange Brewing

Frog Alley Brewing Co.

Gentle Giant Brewing Company

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Haberle Brewing Company

Hex & Hop

Hidden Springs Brewhouse

High Peaks Distilling

Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery

Keegan Ales

Kings County Brewers Collective

King’s Court Brewing Company

Mean Max Brew Works

Mill House Brewing Company

Mixed Breed Brewing

Muddy River Farm Brewery

Nine Spot Brewing

Old Klaverack Brewery & Hop Farm

Other Half

Other One Brewing Company

Paradox Brewery

Pressure Drop Brewing

Prison City Brewing

Rail to River Brewing

Singlecut Beersmiths

Speckled Pig Brewing Co.

Strong Rope Brewery

Table 41 Brewing

Three Brothers Wineries & Estates

Unified Beerworks

Upper Depot Brewing Co.

Wagner Valley Brewing Co.

War Horse Brewing Company

Wayward Lane Brewing

WeBe Brewing Company

Whitman Brewing Co.

Wolf Hollow Brewing Company

“I love pouring at the New York State Craft Brewers Festival in Albany because I get to share our craft with other beer enthusiasts – both the event attendees and my fellow brewers,” said Dawn Schulz of Prison City Brewing. “New York’s craft beer industry is tight-knit, and this event allows the community to celebrate together and talk beer.”

Tickets are available for general admission, general admission plus (an extra hour of tasting) and designated drivers. You can buy tickets on the Think NY, Drink NY website.