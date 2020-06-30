NYS deferring scheduled raises for state employees until October

(WSYR-TV) — New York State is deferring scheduled pay raises for state employees until October.

The pay raises, which were originally supposed to go into effect in April for about 80,000 workers were then slated for July.

But now, state workers will have to wait at least another 90 days to see an increase.

The State Division of the Budget spokesperson said after the 90-day period the state will again reassess whether the pay raises can be implemented.

A Facebook post by CSEA Local 1000, which represents state workers, states the following:

