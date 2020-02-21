NYS Department of Environmental Conservation improving stream-side areas

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get ahead on landscaping this season, the state Department of Environmental Conservation wants to help.

The program is called Trees for Tribs and is done through the Buffer in a Bag initiative.

Trees for Tribs is a free program that works to improve stream-side areas throughout New York State.

If you qualify, the DEC sends a bag of seedlings filled with native trees and shrubs meant to live on your land.

The DEC said that you have to live on, or manage, at least 50 feet of land along a stream or body of water in the state.

The applicants will be limited to one bag of seedlings per property.

The New York State bag of seedlings will include the following:

  • Sand bar willow
  • Wetland rose
  • Winterberry
  • River birch
  • Red oak

If you live on Long Island, you will receive the following:

  • Bayberry
  • Beach plum
  • Eastern red cedar

If you would like to apply for the program or learn more, click here.

