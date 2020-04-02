NYS Department of Labor releases PSA regarding unemployment benefits

Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Applications for jobless benefits are surging in some states as coronavirus concerns shake the U.S. economy. The sharp increase comes as governments have ordered millions of workers, students and shoppers to stay home as a precaution against spreading the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WSYR-TV) — The struggle during the pandemic is real and now this public service announcement is hitting the airwaves.

NEW: @NYGovCuomo has released a PSA from @NYSDOLCommish Reardon on Unemployment Insurance.



Remember, if your unemployment filing is delayed, you will still receive full unemployment benefits. Thank you for your continued patience. pic.twitter.com/9LRpwUmOO1 — NYS Dept of Labor (@NYSLabor) April 1, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized on Tuesday to the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who have struggled to file a claim for unemployment benefits with the New York State Department of Labor.

At his daily briefing on the state’s battle against COVID-19, Cuomo was asked about continuous troubles people who just lost their jobs encounter in trying to get unemployment assistance.

He said he is not satisfied with how the system is working, adding it was compounding the stress people are feeling after having just lost their jobs.

He says the state has hundreds of people working on it, and outside companies as well.

He told reporters he “apologized for the pain. It must be infuriating to deal with.”

Cuomo pointed out the website keeps crashing because of the huge numbers of newly jobless people trying to file a claim.

As Cuomo was speaking, the Labor Department put out a call for 200 additional staffers to assist in processing claims in both Albany and Endicott.