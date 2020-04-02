(WSYR-TV) — The struggle during the pandemic is real and now this public service announcement is hitting the airwaves.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized on Tuesday to the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who have struggled to file a claim for unemployment benefits with the New York State Department of Labor.
At his daily briefing on the state’s battle against COVID-19, Cuomo was asked about continuous troubles people who just lost their jobs encounter in trying to get unemployment assistance.
He said he is not satisfied with how the system is working, adding it was compounding the stress people are feeling after having just lost their jobs.
He says the state has hundreds of people working on it, and outside companies as well.
He told reporters he “apologized for the pain. It must be infuriating to deal with.”
Cuomo pointed out the website keeps crashing because of the huge numbers of newly jobless people trying to file a claim.
As Cuomo was speaking, the Labor Department put out a call for 200 additional staffers to assist in processing claims in both Albany and Endicott.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Multiple agencies searching for missing hiker in Highland Forest
- NYS Department of Labor releases PSA regarding unemployment benefits
- Social Security recipients will not need to file tax returns for stimulus checks
- Trump: federal PPE stockpile nearly depleted
- NY budget deadline passes, some state workers go unpaid
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App