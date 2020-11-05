NYS Education Department cancels January 2021 Regents Exams

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Interim State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa announced Thursday that all January 2021 high school Regents exams have been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There has been no decision made on the June and August exams or any of the other State assessment programs.

The New York State Department of Education (NYSED) will ask the Board of Regents to adopt emergency regulations pertaining to the assessment requirements that students must meet in order to earn diplomas, credentials, and endorsements. The Board will review the suggestions at the December Board of Regents meeting.

Under the proposed emergency regulations, students who are planning to take one or more Regents Examinations during the January 2021 examination period at the conclusion of a course of study or makeup program shall be exempt from the requirements pertaining to passing such Regents Examination to be issued a diploma.

To qualify for the exemption, the student must meet one of the following requirements:

Be currently enrolled in a course of study that would ordinarily culminate in the taking of a January 2021 Regents Examination and earn credit for such course of study by the end of the first semester of the 2020-21 school year

Between September 1, 2020, and the end of the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, successfully complete a make-up program for the purpose of earning course credit

Be prepared to take a required Regents Examination to graduate at the end of the first semester of the 2020-21 school year

“Throughout the pandemic, our priority has been the health and wellbeing of our students and educators,” said Interim Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. “We determined the January Regents Exams could not be safely, equitably and fairly administered across the State given where the pandemic currently stands. We will continue to monitor applicable data and make a decision on other State assessment programs as the school year progresses, being mindful of the evolving situation.”

Examinations from which students have been given an exemption as a result of the COVID-19 related cancellation of the January 2021 Regents Exams shall be excluded from any calculation used for determining eligibility for an Honors or Mastery endorsement on a diploma.

In the case of Honors endorsements to either a Regents Diploma or a Regents with Advanced Designation Diploma, if a student achieves a calculated average of 90 or above on all examinations taken applicable to their diploma type, they will attain the honors endorsement on such diploma.

Any examination exempted as a result of COVID-19 related cancellation of the January 2021 examinations shall not be included in such calculation.